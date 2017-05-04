MOM new poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui follows Rajkummar Rao footsteps, gets into the skin of an old-age man

After Rajkummar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks unrecognisable in MOM’s new poster. After Rajkummar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks unrecognisable in MOM’s new poster.

It looks like Bollywood actors are ready to go an extra mile to get into the skin of their characters and make it look real on-screen. After Rajkummar Rao stunned all with his look of a 324-year-old man for a cameo role in Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta, now it is Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has got it right for Sridevi’s MOM.

After the teaser and motion poster of MOM gave a few glimpses of Nawazuddin’s character, now the makers of the film have come out with a new poster of the film and this time, not Sridevi but Nawaz is in the focus. Using prosthetics, Nawazuddin is playing an old-age man in the film and with his brilliant disguise it gets difficult to recognise the unconventional actor. This we know after watching the one-minute long teaser of the film which garnered a huge number of views on YouTube.

And if the teaser and the posters of the film were not enough to pique your interest in the film, you have top read what Nawaz has to say about it. Sharing the new poster on his social media account, the actor wrote, “Things may not be what they seem. #LooksCanBeDeceptive @MOMTheMovie @SrideviBKapoor @ZeeStudios_.” Though nothing has been revealed about Nawaz’s character yet but going by the teaser and now the poster, it seems the 42-year-old plays a pivotal role.

Sridevi who will be seen in the titular role also shared the poster and wrote, “Don’t be deceived by appearances. @Nawazuddin_S #LooksCanBeDeceptive @MOMTheMovie @ZeeStudios.”

MOM is a story of a stepmother played by Sridevi and her 18 year old daughter played by Pakistani actor Sajal Ali. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Pakistan’s famous actor Adnan Siddiqui, Amrita Puri and Raj Zutshi. Produced by Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and directed by Ravi Udyawar the film will hit the theatres on July 14.

