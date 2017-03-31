MOM motion poster: Sridevi plays a mother but this is nothing like English Vinglish, watch video

MOM motion poster sends out the message, “A mother’s love doesn’t change with time.” MOM motion poster sends out the message, “A mother’s love doesn’t change with time.”

After the trailer of Raveena Tandon’s revenge thriller, Maatr, came out, it is now the turn of Sridevi’s upcoming film MOM’s new motion poster to land. The poster will leave you intrigued to know what this mother has to convey. The motion poster begins with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s persuasive voice as he establishes what you call your maa is immaterial for her role stays the same in your life. The actor is doing a cameo in the film.

In the 45-second motion poster, Nawazuddin says, “A mother’s love doesn’t change with time. For her kids, she is like a flower but for enemies, she is no less than a sword.” With this voiceover, it seems Sridevi, in MOM, will be fighting for her children and will be proving to the world that if a mother can be as sweet as Goddess Laxmi and Saraswati, she can also take the avatar of powerful deities like Durga and Kali too for her kids.

Watch MOM motion poster here

Sridevi, who played a housewife and a mother in her last release, English Vinglish, shared the motion poster on her Twitter handle and wrote, “A mom’s love knows no bounds! #MaaKahoYaMom @MOMTheMovie #MOM.” Just like the still poster which was released earlier, this one too has the word ‘Mother’ scribbled in different languages across Sridevi’s face.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon made it clear that her Maatr and Sridevi’s MOM are not similar. At the release of Maatr’s trailer, the actor said, “I am proud that my film is being compared to Sriji’s (Sridevi) film. I am her biggest fan, and both these films are women-centric films, so there should be more such films made to wake people up and change their mindset and attitude towards women. So, there is no comparison. I feel a message like this should be given at least six months a year to wake up people.”

Also read |Sridevi and Raveena Tandon’s mother of all battles. See pics

MOM has been produced by Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and is directed by Ravi Udyawar. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sushant Singh, Amrita Puri and Raj Zutshi. The trailer of the film will be released on April 1 at Zee Cine Awards and is slated to hit the theatres on July 14.

