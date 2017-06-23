MOM has helped Sridevi realise her dream of working with AR Rahman

Sri Devi on working with AR Rahman in upcoming film MOM. Sri Devi on working with AR Rahman in upcoming film MOM.

Bollywood actor Sridevi on Thursday said her dream to work with double Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman was finally realised with her coming Hindi suspense drama MOM. “When Ravi and I started working on the project, we felt it’d be nice to have Rahman on board. We were blessed to work with him because it has been a long-time dream. I’d forever be grateful to him for being part of this film,” Sridevi told reporters.

In the city to promote the Tamil dubbed version of MOM, she said the film is a “simple”, “emotional family drama”. Speaking at the event, Rahman said the story of MOM is “universal” and that’s what makes it “unique”. “It’s about familial relationship. Irrespective of which part of the world you live, family is special and we’d do anything to protect our loved ones,” he said. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, MOM is slated for July 7 release. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The first trailer of Sridevi’s much-anticipated film was unveiled on June 3. In the trailer she is seen at the peak of her performing power, furnishing an intensity and a hefty far beyond what one expects in a film about the mother-daughter relationship. We know nothing about the plot except that it is a mother-daughter story and for a change, there are pretty strong male characters in this chick flick.

Debutant director Ravi Udyawar seems to have handled the incredibly talented star-actor without keeling over in awe. The narrative has a balanced, even and unostentatious feel to it. MOM looks like another winner for the mighty Sridevi.

