MOM audience reactions: Sridevi is the only reason to watch the film, watch video

MOM audience reactions: Looks like Sridevi steals the show.

Sridevi is back to rule our hearts, this time with her film MOM. She is seen on-screen after five long years, and the wait has been worth it. And while the film saw average occupancy and collections, it is expected to grow in the coming days. “I watched the film, and I loved Sridevi’s performance, it is worth full five stars. The story is okay, but Sridevi manages to shine through,,” said a Sridevi fan who made sure he catches the first day first show.

A young woman who watched the film told us, “The film is strictly okay, I only liked Sridevi’s performance. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s cameo is also impactful.” A couple of college students who watched the film told us, “We just came to watch the film because Sridevi is seen in a film after five years. I loved her persona on screen.”

Another young viewer said, “There is no story, MOM is a good watch only because of Sridevi. The plot is thin, but you can keep it aside. I give this film three stars.”

“I was expecting more from the film because last film Sridevi was seen in, English Vinglish, was really good, it was a nice story told. This one is average, but Sridevi is fab,” said one more film buff who watched all films first day, first show!

A mother and daughter duo who came to watch the film said, “It is a good story about a daughter and her mum. It was an emotional film and we both enjoyed watching the film. We would give it three stars!” This film marks a highlight in Sridevi’s acting career, this is her 300th film, and the veteran actor, the actor in her 50s Bollywood loves to love shines through MOM too.

