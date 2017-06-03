MOM actor Sridevi says that she is a huge admirer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work

At the launch of her upcoming film MOM’s trailer, Sridevi spoke about her experience shooting for the film. At the launch of her upcoming film MOM’s trailer, Sridevi spoke about her experience shooting for the film.

Veteran actress Sridevi, who is gearing up for her forthcoming film MOM, says that she is a director’s actor. “I am totally a director’s actor. I surrendered totally to my director Ravi Udyawar. I followed his vision. I trusted him and it has been amazing. He did a wonderful job” said Sridevi at the trailer launch of the film.

Present also were her daughters Jhanvi, Khushi, producer-husband Boney Kapoor, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the entire team of the film MOM. Sridevi will be seen working for the first time with Nawazuddin and Akshaye Khanna. She says working in the film has been a beautiful experience for her. “I’m working for the first time with a lot of people in this film. It’s really wonderful to see Nawazuddin on screen. He is a gifted actor. I’m a huge admirer of his work. I have so much respect for him as an actor. Akshaye is such a powerful performer,” she said.

Sridevi also spoke about the script being the most important criteria for her and the script of MOM moved her. She said, “For me the first thing is script. When I heard MOM’s script, it really touched me and moved me. I felt really nice about the story. That’s the reason I did the movie.”

The movie is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malyalam. Sridevi says it is difficult to dub in all the languages. The film is being helmed by director Ravi Udyawar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda and Zee Studios. Musical maestro A.R. Rahman has been roped in to do the music for the film.

