MOM actor Sridevi on daughters Jhanvi and Khushi: I stay tensed till they come back from late night parties

Sridevi talks about her kids – Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi talks about her kids – Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

In 50 years of her career, there is no genre that Sridevi has not tried and succeeded in. MOM is just an extension to her caliber as an actor. But while she talks about the film, she does not fail to mention concerns about her own daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. In response to a question from indianexpress.com, the actor spoke about how she gets worried when she hears about what’s happening with daughters around the country and how she has sleepless nights when Jhanvi and Khushi party till late in the night.

“Well, I get sleepless it really affects your system, you get into depression. It disturbs your mind, you feel low. When my children go out for party, till they come back I am tensed. So, its sad,” said the veteran actor. In fact, she started to feel the same way for her on-screen daughter, Sajal Ali as well. In conversation with us, Sridevi spoke about how Sajal eventually became her third daughter and was a best friend to Jhanvi and Khushi.

“Well, during the shooting, on the first schedule, we became very close to each other. Even Jhanvi and Khushi used to interact with her and share everything. I feel though she is far away, she is my daughter. She has done an outstanding job and it’s sad that she cannot be here with us (for the promotions),” said the 53-year-old actor.

During the press conference, she spoke about how she went into a shell in order to understand her character and not let her family affect her conscious self as an actor. “Being a mother helped me a lot to get into the character. But I kept myself in a shell in order to stay in the character. I don’t know if it was a conscious or subconscious decision but I never thought about my children or family while shooting. I did not communicate with them at all. The only communication I had was with my team members.”

Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui,Akshaye Khanna and Sajal Ali in the lead roles. MOM is scheduled for July 7 release.

