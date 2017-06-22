MOM actor Sridevi looks as young as daughters Jhanvi and Khushi. Here are her ageless photos

Going by MOM star Sridevi’s pictures who would believe that she is a mother to two young daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi? Going by MOM star Sridevi’s pictures who would believe that she is a mother to two young daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi?

Sridevi-starrer MOM is heading towards its release and thus the promotions and special screening of the film is also on. The actor was last seen in English Vinglish and she is all set for a comeback after a gap of five long years. But in all recent appearances, she very well proves being a true diva whose era will never end. Going by her pictures who would believe that she is a mother to two young daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi? While Jhanvi is young enough to maker her Bollywood debut soon, Sridevi still looking drop-dead gorgeous, and can any day give a tough competition to the current Bollywood ladies.

Sridevi, along with her MOM co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, went out on a promotion session and in the pictures it seems as if she is growing younger with every passing year! Jhanvi has a tough competition at home, for sure.

In a Facebook interaction Sridevi, was asked about her best friends, she recalled, “My best friends are my children. We can have fun wherever we are together. They are my fashion icon.” And thus we know that this real life MOM shares a beautiful bond with her young daughters. We see Sridevi, Jhanvi and Khushi posing together a number of times and we fall in love with the photos always.

See MOM actor Sridevi’s latest photos here:

Sridevi’s upcoming film MOM also stars Pakistani actor Sajal Ali. While the first trailer, stills, promos and songs of the film is getting love from all corners, a new trailer of the film is planned to release on June 23. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a video on his Twitter announcing the same. He captioned the video as,”Thank you for all the love you have given @MomTheMovie! Stay tuned for more! @SrideviBKapoor @raviudyawar @ZeeStdios_.”

We are really excited to see this upcoming film of Sridevi to see how well she plays a MOM, onscreen! MOM is set to release on July 7.

