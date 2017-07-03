‘You are a bad mamma’: Sridevi on how daughter Jhanvi did not talk to her for three days after watching Sadma

Sridevi talks about her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor’s reaction after watching Sadma. Sridevi talks about her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor’s reaction after watching Sadma.

Sridevi is heading towards the release of her 300th film, MOM, which is a crime-thriller based on the relationship of a mother-daughter. While she had told indianexpress.com about how she gets worried for her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi when they party till late in the night, in an interview with Times of India, she revealed about a film of hers that had affected Jhanvi deeply.

Talking about Sadma, Sridevi said, “Jhanvi saw the movie when she was around six years old and she didn’t talk to me for three days. She told me, ‘You are a bad mamma. You were so mean to him’.” However, Sridevi does not consider Sadma as an intense film. “Sadma wasn’t an emotionally draining film for me; it must have been for the audience. I was playing a woman who was like a child; it was Kamal Haasan’s character that was intense and very emotional towards the end,” says the 53-year-old actor.

During a promotional event for MOM in Delhi, Sridevi spoke about how she had become indifferent towards her family during its shooting. She said she did not speak to her husband Boney Kapoor through out the shoot and the only conversation they had was ‘good morning’ and ‘good night’. Boney said that he missed the usual hugs and kisses during the shoot.

Talking about her character from MOM, Sridevi said that being a mother to two daughters in real life helped her portray the character on screen. MOM, produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in what they call an ‘extended cameo’. The film is scheduled for July 7 release.

