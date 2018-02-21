Mohit Marwah ties the knot with Antara Motiwala. See first photos and videos

Mohit Marwah tied the knot with Antara Motiwala at a grand ceremony in Ras al-Khaimah on Tuesday evening. Mohit Marwah tied the knot with Antara Motiwala at a grand ceremony in Ras al-Khaimah on Tuesday evening.

If you have never seen a proper big fat Punjabi wedding, then you must see the photos and videos of Mohit Marwah’s wedding. The actor finally tied the knot with Antara Motiwala at a grand ceremony in Ras al-Khaimah on Tuesday evening. The wedding saw the entire Kapoor clan, including Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi among others in attendance. Antra is a celebrity fashion stylist and the Kapoor family looked more than ecstatic to welcome the new member to the family.

In a couple of videos, we saw the kind of madness that took place on the wedding day. Arjun Kapoor, who was host of the sangeet ceremony, left no stone unturned at the baraat of Mohit. Meanwhile, the energy packet of Kapoor Khandaan, Anil Kapoor burned the dance floor. Sonam Kapoor, who was seen sharing the frame with her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja during the sangeet ceremony, was seen in a video where she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Mohit’s wedding came as a surprise to Kapoor’s fans. However, their wedding has surely become the talk of the town with hashtag ‘antumoh’ trending the social media.

