Inside pics: Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor get into groove for cousin Mohit Marwah’s wedding with girlfriend Anita Motiwala

Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor have already arrived for Mohit Marwah and Anita Motiwala wedding. Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor have already arrived for Mohit Marwah and Anita Motiwala wedding.

It is wedding time in the industry yet again as another Kapoor is set to tie the knot. No, Sonam Kapoor is not getting married. It is her cousin, the Raag Desh actor Mohit Marwah. Mohit is set to get into the nuptial with girlfriend Anita Motiwala on Tuesday in UAE. Family and close friends of the couple are reaching the scenic Al Ras Khaimah where the ceremonies will take place.

Guests who have already made it to the venue are Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Mohit Marwah, who is the eldest son of the founder of Noida Film City Sandeep Marwah and Reena Marwah, has his parents by his side.

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture and wrote along, “Idhar chala main udhar chala !!! Actually main apne bhai ke shaadi pe chala !!! #antumoh @mohitmarwah & @antara_m !!!”Maheep Kapoor also shared a click and wrote, “On our way 🕺🏻 #antumoh #enrouterasalkhaima ♥♥♥ #WeddingVibes.”

Siddhanth Kapoor seems to be really excited for the wedding. He first shared a click with caption, “Excitement, when one of your best mates gonna tie the knot #antumoh💕.” He posted another click with Arjun Kapoor and the groom Mohit Marwah and wrote, “Let it begin 😊❤ . #antumoh💕 #bhaikishaadi 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂.”

Sandeep Marwah also shared a click from the venue and wrote, ““Where there is love there is life”#antumoh.” He shared another click with Mohit and wrote, “Celebrations#antumoh#antumoh💕#mohitmarwah.” Mohit posted a pic with brother Arjun and the caption, “Looking ahead for a great day 🌞 #boyslife #antumoh.”

See all the inside pictures of Mohit Marwah’s upcoming wedding:

Not much is known about the bride-to-be Antra Motiwala and the wedding which is being hashtagged ‘#antumoh’ by the guests on social media. But as per reports, Antra is a leading celebrity fashion stylist. Other guests expected in this wedding are Boney Kapoor and Sridevi with daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Reports also shared that actor Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, who are busy shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, are expected to join the party later due to their schedule.

We will keep sharing more information and photos about the grand wedding as and when we get it.

