Inside Mohit Marwah’s sangeet and mehendi ceremony

The wedding festivities of actor Mohit Marwah and fiance Antara Motiwala have already begun in Ras Al Khaimah. After a sneak peek into the starry guest list of this big fat Indian wedding which has one of the Kapoor clans of Bollywood in attendance including Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sridevi and others, we have got our hands on several fun videos and photos from the mehendi and sangeet ceremony that took place on Monday. Mohit and Antara who have been dating each other for a long time now will turn man and wife on Tuesday.

Hashtag #antumoh is flooded with beautiful pictures of the young generation of the Kapoors on Instagram and the gorgeous bride and dapper groom have our eyes stuck on them. The designer of the wedding, Manish Malhotra has also shared photos with his muse Sridevi and daughter Khushi Kapoor. Also, the social media account of the celebrity designer features ‘Kapoor boys’ Arjun and Sanjay Kapoor and the bride and groom, Antara and Mohit.

The sangeet ceremony on Monday had the Mubarakan actor Arjun as the host. The actor seems to be making the most of out of his cousin’s wedding as he was seen grooving to his songs and also on other Bollywood hits with other Kapoors and Marwahs. The father of the groom Sandeep Marwah, the founder of Noida Film City, shared a photo of himself and wife Reema with son Mohit on his Instagram account. Reema is the sister of Kapoor brothers Anil, Boney and Sanjay.

Check out the video from Mohit Marwah’s sangeet ceremony

While Boney and Sanjay Kapoor have reached the wedding destination already, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are yet to reach the venue. Other than the Kapoors, we also saw Athiya Shetty and Aadar Jain having a gala time at the picturesque locales of Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah.

