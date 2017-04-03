Mogul: Akshay Kumar seeks blessing of Lord Shiva, signs Gulshan Kumar biopic

Akshay Kumar will play Gulshan Kumar in his biopic Mogul. Akshay Kumar will play Gulshan Kumar in his biopic Mogul.

Akshay Kumar is throwing us one surprise after another by announcing back-to-back interesting projects as an actor. His 2017 calendar is jam-packed but the actor has already chalked out plans for 2018. Among the heaps of projects, Gulshan Kumar’s biopic Mogul has yet again made news. The announcement of him playing the lead character in the film was made a few weeks back and now, the actor has made it official by signing T-series contract.

In fact, he made the moment a bit more special. Akshay called up Bhushan Kumar, the owner of T-series, to fly to Indore where he is shooting for PadMan at present. In Indore, Akshay signed the agreement at the famous 300-year-old Lord Shiva temple in Maheshwar. The 43-year-old actor had earlier expressed his joy of playing the legendary musician Gulshan Kumar. Akshay said he had the opportunity to know the ace music director since his very first film Saugandh and he is pretty excited about the film.

Also read | Akshay Kumar is digging a toilet! No, really and these pics are proof

Gulshan Kumar’s daughter Tulsi Kumar feels nobody else could have played her father on-screen better than Akshay. Chalking out some similarities, Tulsi said, “There are a lot of similarities between Akshay and my father. Akshay is a Punjabi and so are we. He is Delhi-based and my dad was also from Delhi. I think he would be able to pull off the character.”

Mogul’s filming is scheduled for 2018. The film would showcase the journey of how Gulshan Kumar became a devotional singer and then the changemaker in the music industry of Bollywood. Meanwhile, Akshay has PadMan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Crack and many other projects in the loop.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd