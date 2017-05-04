Mithun Chakraborty debuts in Kannada films with Shiva Rajkumar’s The Villain

Mithun Chakraborty will be sharing the screenspace with Kannada stars Shiva Rajkumar and Sudeep in upcoming film, The Villain. Mithun Chakraborty will be sharing the screenspace with Kannada stars Shiva Rajkumar and Sudeep in upcoming film, The Villain.

Mithun Chakraborty is all set to debut in the Kannada film industry alongside two stars, Shiva Rajkumar and Sudeep, in the film titled The Villain. At 66, Bollywood’s disco dancer seems ready to take Sandalwood by storm. According to reports, Mithun will be joining the sets of the film on May 18 in Belagavi, which will be followed by yet another schedule in Bengaluru later.

Prem, the director of the film, confirmed it to Bangalore Mirror and said, “We had planned to keep this a secret. But somehow the information was leaked. There is no point in denying it now. Yes, he is playing an important role. This will be his first film in Kannada and I will not tell you what the role is. But it will be an important one.”

Also read | Hebbuli movie review: Strictly for Sudeep fans

Also, the crew including Sudeep and Shiva Rajkumar is expected to fly out to London for a schedule there. Not just London, there are two other locations abroad that have been chosen by the filmmakers as well. Talking about the graphics portion of the film and the visual effects team, Prem said, “Fifty per cent of the film has graphic works. So we cannot wait till the shooting is completed. Otherwise it will take two years to complete the film. The work on the graphics for the completed portions is already underway. Eight different companies from India and abroad have undertaken this work.”

Other than Mithun, the film will also see Telugu actor Srikanth playing a pivotal role. The film is bankrolled by C R Monohar, and also has Sruthi Hariharan in an important role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd