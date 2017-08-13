Missing Mouni Roy on screen? See the Gold star’s latest photos

Mouni Roy has completely shed her traditional avatar for a while and her latest posts are proof. Mouni Roy has completely shed her traditional avatar for a while and her latest posts are proof.

Are you a Mouni Roy fan? Have you been missing her after Naagin 2? But the star knows how to keep her followers posted, and thus time and again her photos is what makes her fans happy. We so know that Mouni is soon making her Bollywood debut and that too opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is titled Gold. Mouni has come a long way from her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days, and her latest clicks is simply sultry and beautiful.

Mouni has completely shed her traditional avatar for a while and her latest posts are proof. She shared a photo with a caption so deep. “Sinking back into the ocean, floating right up… constantly…, ” wrote Akshay Kumar’s next co-star. In the other one she wrote, “Waiting for godot…”

Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment. The project marks Mouni’s big screen debut. Recently Ritesh refuted reports that TV actor Mouni Roy bagged a role after her name was recommended by superstar Salman Khan. He said, “No, nothing like that. Nobody had to recommend. She is honest and very talented. She actually gave a fantastic audition for the part and after that we chose her. We did a proper test and it was then that she got the part. It wasn’t based on any recommendation.”

See Mouni Roy’s latest photos here:

Gold is a period sports drama based on the 1948 London Olympics. The central plot is about how independent India won its first Gold medal in hockey. In the pictures that surfaced from the shooting, Akshay was seen wearing a kurta with dhoti while Mouni is in a saree but in a completely new look and thus it seems that on her Instagram clicks she makes sure to flaunting her ultra-glam look.

The movie will hit theaters on August 15 next year.

