Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar on Padmavati row: Sometimes we do feel it isn’t a women-friendly society

From Haryana hails the Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, who has brought the coveted title back home after 17 years, and from the same state has been issued an open death threat by a representative of legislative power to one of India’s most popular women, Hindi film actor Deepika Padukone in this case.

As Chhillar today addressed the local media for the first time after winning the crown, she was asked by a scribe for her take on the ironical state in the country where, while a woman is being celebrated for her international victory, the other, an already established international star, is being subjected to death threats.

The young Miss World did admit that women in India face limitations and at times feel they are not a part of a “friendly society.” She, however, added that women will have to use their confidence as their biggest tool and face challenges head on.

“I feel if there’s one thing all Indian women have in common is that we don’t feel persecuted of who we are. We face our challenges head on. That’s what we need to do. We need to be confident of who we are. Definitely, we will face a lot of limitations and sometimes we do feel it isn’t a women friendly society but as individuals we should set an example and make women feel confident that you can do amazing things as well,” Chhillar told mediapersons here.

Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been subjected to open death threats by fringe groups and even a politician for their historic drama, Padmavati. The aggrieved feel the team has distorted history while telling the story of Queen Padmini, although none of them has actually watched the film. While both Deepika and Bhansali have received police protection, the ones, who gave these threats on national television, are yet to face arrest or any other kind of police action.

