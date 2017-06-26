Miss India 2017: Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt to Sushant Singh Rajput, here’s how Bollywood ruled the big night. See photos

Miss India 2017: The panel of judges included names like Arjun Rampal, Bipasha Basu, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, among others. Miss India 2017: The panel of judges included names like Arjun Rampal, Bipasha Basu, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, among others.

The winners of Miss India 2017 were announced last night. And while the main event, which was held at Yash Raj Studios, was a gala one, it got its major share of glamour from the presence of Bollywood stars. While actors Neha Dhupia, Waluscha De Sousa and Dipannita Sharma became the mentors for the 30 participants, the panel of judges included names like Arjun Rampal, Bipasha Basu, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, among others.

The glittering show was hosted by duo Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh who kept the audience in splits with their wit. And adding to excitement was star performances by Sonu Nigam, Alia Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranbir Kapoor. More than the winners, and their moments on the stage, it was the photos of videos of these Bollywood stars that kept the social media abuzz the entire day. From Miss India’s official Twitter handle to fan pages of these actors, a lot was shared regarding what happened on the stage last night. Ranbir’s act was inspired from his Jagga Jasoos character. Sushant Singh Rajput shook a leg on his songs from his last release Raabta. Alia’s performance was more like a fairy-tale.

Check out all that our Bollywood stars did at the 54th Femina Miss India World 2017.

Huge congrats to the beautiful, graceful & intelligent ambassadors of India newly crowned at #MissIndia2017. Was honoured to mentor you. pic.twitter.com/LNeBtIaWeF — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 26, 2017

Fashion is not just wearing stylish clothes, it’s your confidence, your attitude! @VidyutJammwal your attitude is your positive charisma! pic.twitter.com/oZeACkGcHy — ♥LovingCommando♥ (@aqua_pri_0216) June 25, 2017

Hosts for the evening @Riteishd & @karanjohar are leaving the crowd in splits with their sense of humor pic.twitter.com/N7arUtIDZt — Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 25, 2017

Manushi Chhillar from Haryana was crowned the 54th Femina Miss India World 2017. While Sana Dua from Jammu and Kashmir became the first runner-up, Priyanka Kumari from Bihar became the second runner-up.

