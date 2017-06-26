Latest News
  • Miss India 2017: Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt to Sushant Singh Rajput, here’s how Bollywood ruled the big night. See photos

Miss India 2017: Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt to Sushant Singh Rajput, here’s how Bollywood ruled the big night. See photos

54th Femina Miss India World 2017 saw a major presence of Bollywood stars. From mentors to judges and performers, a lot of A-listers made it a glittering night. Actors Ileana D'Cruz, Bipasha Basu, Arjun Rampal, and Neha Dhupia were also a part of the big event. Manushi Chhillar from Haryana emerged the winner.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 26, 2017 9:19 pm
miss india 2017, miss india 2017 pics, miss india 2017 bollywood stars, miss india 2017 actors, miss india 2017 ranbir kapoor, miss india 2017 alia bhatt Miss India 2017: The panel of judges included names like Arjun Rampal, Bipasha Basu, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, among others.
Related News

The winners of Miss India 2017 were announced last night. And while the main event, which was held at Yash Raj Studios, was a gala one, it got its major share of glamour from the presence of Bollywood stars. While actors Neha Dhupia, Waluscha De Sousa and Dipannita Sharma became the mentors for the 30 participants, the panel of judges included names like Arjun Rampal, Bipasha Basu, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, among others.

The glittering show was hosted by duo Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh who kept the audience in splits with their wit. And adding to excitement was star performances by Sonu Nigam, Alia Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranbir Kapoor. More than the winners, and their moments on the stage, it was the photos of videos of these Bollywood stars that kept the social media abuzz the entire day. From Miss India’s official Twitter handle to fan pages of these actors, a lot was shared regarding what happened on the stage last night. Ranbir’s act was inspired from his Jagga Jasoos character. Sushant Singh Rajput shook a leg on his songs from his last release Raabta. Alia’s performance was more like a fairy-tale.

Check out all that our Bollywood stars did at the 54th Femina Miss India World 2017.

Neha Dhupia tweeted a photo with the winners and wrote, “Huge congrats to the beautiful, graceful & intelligent ambassadors of India newly crowned at #MissIndia2017. Was honoured to mentor you.”

Manushi Chhillar from Haryana was crowned the 54th Femina Miss India World 2017. While Sana Dua from Jammu and Kashmir became the first runner-up, Priyanka Kumari from Bihar became the second runner-up.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 26: Latest News