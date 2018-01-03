Photos: Misha Kapoor’s playdate with Mira to Shahid Kapoor’s gym fun with Ishaan Khattar

Shahid Kapoor was seen having a gala time with brother Ishaan Khattar. Shahid Kapoor was seen having a gala time with brother Ishaan Khattar.

We are here with the latest updates about Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha. On Tuesday, we saw Shahid having a gala time with brother Ishaan Khattar. Meanwhile, a few pictures and videos of little Misha are making the rounds on fan pages where we saw her on a playdate with mom Mira.

The new clicks and videos of Shahid, Mira and Misha have made us happy. In a video, Misha is seen hiding behind the curtains while Mira is trying to find her. There is another video of Misha where she is all happy wearing a T-shirt with ‘meow’ on it. The baby has also learned how to make the cat sound.

Recently, Shahid and Mira had a very cute picture in which we just cannot take our eyes off Misha who is all smiles. The actor wrote, “Happy Holiday” and looked extremely happy to finally have time of his own with Mira and Misha.

See the latest videos and photos of Misha Kapoor here:

Shahid, on the other hand, was seen having some gym time with brother Ishaan. Seem like Shahid is giving some major tips to this young actor. Ishaan is prepping for his next film Dhadak, which also stars Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

See the latest clicks of Shahid Kapoor and brother Ishaan Khattar:

Well, a new click of Mira Rajput is also here, all thanks to her picture update via Insta story. See a selfie of Mira Rajput here:

Shahid Kapoor will soon start shoot for Batti Gul Meter Chalu, directed by Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh.

