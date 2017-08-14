Misha Kapoor’s play time with daddy cool Shahid Kapoor will take away your Monday Blues. See photos

Shahid Kapoor’s play time picture with his little princess Misha Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor’s play time picture with his little princess Misha Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor on Sunday night took to Instagram to post an utterly adorable photo of his daughter Misha Kapoor. The doting daddy is all smiles as baby Misha is happy playing with him. Shahid shared this play time picture and we are just in awe of his ‘little missy’.

It seems that Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput took this picture as Misha is happily posing for the click. The image is captioned as, “his little missy.” While the protective daddy cool Shahid is seen in all black, Misha wore a red jacket and yes do not miss her hair-do with a red clip.

Shahid Kapoor recently shared an Instagram story which had him hugging Mira and we missed a glimpse of Misha there. We know that the Kapoor family is off for their very first family vacation and it’s a super special one since Shahid’s little princess will turn one on August 26. The doting father has taken some time out from his work schedule to celebrate the occasion.

Shahid left for the vacation a few days back and shared his excitement with an airport click. He wrote, “First family vacay. And we are off. 🤗🤗.” While earlier reports suggested that Shahid would host a birthday party in Mumbai, he later revealed that he – along with wife Mira Rajput and baby Misha – would set off for a family trip. And, this is exactly what they’re doing but the two have kept the vacation destination a secret so far.

See Misha Kapoor’s photo with daddy Shahid Kapoor here:

See other photos of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Misha Kapoor too:

Shahid & Mira, your daughter Misha Kapoor is simply adorable! On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which also features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The movie is set to release in November this year.

