Mirchi Music Awards 2017: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil bags top honours. Here’s the complete winners’ list

Mirchi Music Awards 2017: Arijit Singh won the award for Male Vocalist of the year. Mirchi Music Awards 2017: Arijit Singh won the award for Male Vocalist of the year.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil might have hogged a lot of controversies, but the film has been sweeping through all the music awards at different shows. Now, at the Mirchi Music Awards 2017, the film turned out to be a clear winner too bagging five awards. The film that spoke about friendship, love and heartbreak, also introduced the concept of ‘friend-zone’ to Indian cinema and starred Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

The film, which released in 2016, has won in categories, including Album of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Music Composer of the Year and its director Karan Johar bagged the Make It Large Award.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The film fought against major movies including Dangal, Kapoor And Sons and many others. Arijit Singh, who won the award for Male Vocalist of the year said, “I am very fortunate that I get good songs. Above all, my songs are being well accepted. I would like to give all the credit to the music directors and the producers.”

Best Raag Inspired Song went to Meherbaan from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda starrer Sarbjit and Jonita Gandhi won Female Vocalist of the Year for her Gilehriyaan song from Dangal.

See a few pics from Mirchi Music Awards 2017:

The award of Upcoming Composer of the Year was won by Tanishk Bagchi for Bolna from Kapoor and Sons while Sarwar Khan and Sartaz Khan Barna won Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year award for their song Haanikarak Baapu from Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

While the night was nothing but a grand celebration of music, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan added a bit more to the fun with their performance on their upcoming film numbers – Badri Ki Dulhania and Tamma Tamma Again. The film, whose music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, is scheduled for March 10 release.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd