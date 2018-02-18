Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor promise to “never grow up”

In a latest click Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are seen lost in each other’s eyes. In a latest click Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are seen lost in each other’s eyes.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor complement each other in every way and their pictures are proof of the same. Time and again the beautiful wife of the heartthrob of B-town, Mira Rajput shares pictures with her loving husband. A doting husband Shahid too makes sure to keep a good balance between his work and personal life. While the actor was not around Mira on Valentine’s Day and had made up for his absence with a heart-shaped pizza, his homecoming called for a love-loaded picture of the two as always. Mira Rajput thus shared a click with Shahid.

The two love-birds are seen lost in each other’s eyes. The pillow they are holding reads, “Never grow up” and yes the click has a lovely feel to it. The actor sent Mira a picture of a cute heart-shaped pizza and the picture of same was shared by Mira on her Insta story which read, “Guess what I get for Valentines… picture of a pizza #truelove #heknowsmebest.” She had also posted a picture of Shahid kissing her cheek at the gym and wrote, “Major missing.”

Shahid is busy with the shooting of this upcoming film Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor in Uttarakhand. As per reports the film is to be shot in Tehri, Rishikesh, Dehradun and Mussoorie over the next two months. But we are happy to see this latest click of Shahid and Mira.

See the latest picture of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor here:

Well, here are a few more clicks of the lovely couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput:

Shahid recently began the shoot of his next film Batti Gul Meter Chalu and has been sharing clicks from the sets on his Instagram account.

See Shahid Kapoor’s recent clicks from Batti Gul Meter Chalu sets:

After playing a king in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, Shahid is all set to play a common man in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

