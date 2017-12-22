Photos: Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s family time, daughter Misha takes dance lessons from grandma

The happy clicks of Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Misha Kapoor, Neelima Azeem and Ishaan Khattar are giving us some family goals. The happy clicks of Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Misha Kapoor, Neelima Azeem and Ishaan Khattar are giving us some family goals.

Mira Rajput is very active on her Instagram account and we are happy to see her latest posts. Mira, Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha had a happy family time and along with them were Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neelima Azeem and brother Ishaan Khattar. The happy clicks of these celebrities are giving us some family goals.

Mira had earlier shared a school time click with the caption, “Blast from the past 🌟 #VVS,” and her fans went gaga. Her next click was on Thursday when she shared a picture of her little princess Misha Kapoor. Misha is seen watching her grandma Neelima Azeem giving her some dance lessons. “Guru Shishya Parampara,” wrote Mira along with the image.

Then followed a few clicks of other members of the family. Shahid, Mira and Ishann was seen in a click whose caption read, “Memories from a night beyond the clouds ✨.” We all know that Ishaan Khattar has already made his film debut with Iranian director Majid Majidi’s film Beyond The Clouds which was also screened at the BFI Film Festival. The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar produced film Dhadak, which also stars Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

See Misha Kapoor’s latest photo here:

Also see this childhood photo of Mira Rajput:

Ishaan too shared a click with his brother and wrote, “with bhaijaan”. The actor is presently working on his upcoming film Dhadak and keeps sharing pictures from the sets.

Shahid too shared a click with Ishaan and captioned it, “Starboy. ⭐️” See the latest clicks of Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar:

And how can Mira not share a click with her loving husband Shahid. See the latest photo of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput here:

Mira also shared a click with mother in law Neelima:

Thank you, Mira for sharing these beautiful clicks with us!

