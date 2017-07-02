Mira Rajput on offending working women: There’s a fine line between being independent and being negligent

Mira Rajput also spoke about the open letter that was posted by her friend. However, Mira said that she doesn’t know that person. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mira Rajput also spoke about the open letter that was posted by her friend. However, Mira said that she doesn’t know that person. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Rajput’s views on feminism that she shared on Women’s Day got a lot of flak from certain quarters especially from working women. Some found Mira’s views on being a non-working female, belittling. Mira had said that she is proud to be a homemaker and she wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with her child and rush off to work. However, at a recent event where Mira was invited to launch a book on children’s diet, she said that her comments were mistrusted.

According to a report in Mid-Day, when Mira was asked that some women don’t have the choice of staying at home like her, Shahid Kapoor’s wife said, “Being a working woman is something to be proud of. I am very proud of being a mother who stays home. And a working mother will be proud of what she does. You can’t judge two parents with the same yardstick. All I was trying to say was that I didn’t want my child to think she didn’t have enough time with me. There is a fine line between being independent and being negligent. Parenthood is a responsibility, and your time is theirs”

Mira also spoke about the open letter that was posted by her friend. However, Mira said that she doesn’t know that person. “I don’t even know that person. It was an open letter. I had a great set of friends in college. When there is an opportunity, people raise their hand and speak. But I am who I am,” Mira was quoted in the interview. Mira also revealed that she will plan her second baby before deciding about her career.

Mira had earlier shared her views on feminism and said, “I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother”.

