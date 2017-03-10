Mira Rajput: Misha is not a puppy. I can’t spend one hour with her and rush off to work, watch video

Mira Rajput on Misha: I wouldn’t want to spend one hour with Misha and then rush off to work. Mira Rajput on Misha: I wouldn’t want to spend one hour with Misha and then rush off to work.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput at a recent gathering on the occasion of International Women’s day spoke about feminism, motherhood and being a homemaker. Mira told Mid-Day that she is a proud homemaker and wants to spend every single minute with her child Misha. Mira also called new wave of feminism destructive. Mira’s views can offend working mothers. Below are excerpts from her interview:

“There’s a new wave of feminism that’s come which is about aggression. I feel it’s very destructive.”

On feminism:

It’s my choice if I want to be at home, it’s someone else’s choice if they want to be a working woman. Feminism isn’t about man versus woman. It’s about equality. There’s a new wave of feminism that’s come which is about aggression. I feel it’s very destructive. I feel there should be a harmony between the two sexes. If either one of them tries to take the place of other, there will be chaos.

“I wouldn’t want to spend one hour with Misha and then rush off to work. Why did I have her?”

On being a proud homemaker:

I am a homemaker and wear that label with pride. I had a tough pregnancy. I went through those five months of difficult times to bring our daughter into this world. Now I want to spend every moment that I can with her. I think that there are some set of responsibilities on my plate and I feel at my age, I have a lot more energy. I have my future ahead of me, I can finish all my responsibilities and I have nothing in my way. I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife and I can set my house the way I like. I love being at home and love my child. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I wouldn’t want to spend one hour with Misha and then rush off to work. Why did I have her? Misha is not a puppy. I want to be there for her. Seeing her grow can’t be quantified.

“Being in films, you don’t have that much time. Both of us have given each other a lot. We have become more wholesome.”

On arranged marriage with Shahid Kapoor:

You have to meet someone in some way. And it worked for both of us so beautifully that we laid our cards right in the beginning. Today I was talking to one of my friends and she was going through the same thing. I told her, “Just be yourself”. There was a difference kind of discovery after marriage but there was no surprise of the negative kind. I was who I was, Shahid was who he was. I was comfortable and I accepted the role that I had to take on. Being in films, you don’t have that much time. Both of us have given each other a lot. We have become more wholesome. So why not go for an arranged marriage?

On losing weight post pregnancy

I think it’s great to be fit. But it’s better to be a healthy mother. Fitness is one part of health. There is a lot of pressure. I faced a lot of pressure. What’s more important is to be the healthy mother. One can take the time to lose that weight.

