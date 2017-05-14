Mira Rajput clears her controversial ‘housewife’ remark: I have the luxury to be politically incorrect

Mira Rajput: My intention was not to belittle working women, but I don’t want homemakers belittled either. Mira Rajput: My intention was not to belittle working women, but I don’t want homemakers belittled either.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput irked several working mothers when she expressed her views on what it means to be a mother and a wife during a recent interview. “I love being at home and love my child. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I wouldn’t want to spend one hour with Misha and then rush off to work. Why did I have her? Misha is not a puppy. I want to be there for her. Seeing her grow can’t be quantified,” Mira had said during the India Today conclave.

Mira’s remarks on motherhood received a lot of flak from working mothers. Now, in an interview with Bombay Times, she said that she was just speaking her mind. Mira also said that women who stay at home and take care of their children need to be celebrated. “I was just speaking my mind, my intention was not to offend or hurt anyone. Could I have chosen my words better? Maybe. But I am not a seasoned actor and I don’t know how to be politically correct. I was speaking for a section of women who aren’t given their due.Women who stay at home and take care of the children or work from home deserve to be celebrated as much,” Mira said.

When asked about how her remarks were insensitive towards working women, Mira said that everyone is entitled to an opinion but one should not force that opinion down one’s throat. “My intention was not to belittle working women, but I don’t want homemakers belittled either,” Mira said.

When asked if she should be a little cautious about her statements or comments made in public, Mira said, “I am not an actor or a public figure, I have the luxury to be politically incorrect.”

Earlier, Shahid also spoke in defence of Mira’s statements on motherhood and feminism. “I think we are in a time where everybody is getting hurt about everything. So, I honestly don’t feel there is any sense in trying to keep everyone happy,” Shahid had said.

