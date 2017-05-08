Mira Rajput breaks traffic rules, but the way she dealt with the cops was unexpected

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput had recently also hogged controversy over her comment about working mothers. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput had recently also hogged controversy over her comment about working mothers.

Mira Rajput is an outsider in Bollywood and all her actions prove that. Be it making red carpet appearances with husband Shahid Kapoor or clicking adorable moments with daughter Misha, there is something different about whatever Mira does. She is a ‘commoner’ in the industry and she wears this tag with pride. So, unlike other star wives, some of whom make noise for their tantrums, Mira reacted in a different way when she broke a traffic rule in Mumbai recently. She acted with responsibility and abided by the law quickly.

As per a TOI report, Mira got into trouble with traffic cops for parking her car in the ‘No Parking’ zone a few days back. But when the traffic personnel caught her and fined her, unlike other tinseltown celebs who try to argue and get away with the cops my using their star power, Mira gave in and apologised for her mistake. She even paid the fine without raising any question.

“Usually in matters like these stars/star wives argue to let go off the fine, but Mira was very polite and didn’t hesitate to pay. The car driver has also been fined for jumping the signal in the past,” a police official was quoted in the same report.

Check out some pictures from the same day, when Mira Rajput was spotted in Mumbai.

Mira was recently spotted with Shahid and Misha as the family had a lunch date together. Mira had sometime back invited trouble over her comment about working mothers. While she faced flak from several corners, Shahid had come to her rescue.

