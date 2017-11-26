Mira Kapoor shares a heartwarming picture of hubby Shahid Kapoor and little munchkin Misha

Mira Kapoor’s latest Instagram post features Misha and Shahid in the most adorable avatar ever. Mira Kapoor’s latest Instagram post features Misha and Shahid in the most adorable avatar ever.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor has an official Instagram account now. And her feed is filled with photos of her family including husband Shahid and cute little munchkin Misha. And this time too, Mira has shared an all-smiles picture of daughter Misha and Shahid on Instagram with the caption, “Happiness #thankyougod.”

Wearing a red hearts top, Misha is stealing our hearts away with her adorable smile and as always Shahid looks dapper in his sun-kissed look. And looking at Mira’s caption we think she is as thankful for this photo as we are. Only a few days ago, Mira had shared a snippet of her mini trampoline session with her little one. She wrote, “I’ll be there to catch you when you fall, but I’ll also be the one to jump around with you 😜#bunnyrabbithophophop” While in the video, Misha and Mira can be seen jumping around on the trampoline, doesn’t Mira’s caption win all hearts? Recently, Shahid had also shared a selfie with Misha and fans were left wondering how quickly this little angel is growing up.

Meanwhile, Shahid is also gearing up for his upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus Padmavati. The actor plays the character of Raja Ratan Singh in the film and stars opposite the leggy lass Deepika Padukone, who plays his wife Rani Padmini. The film also stars Ranveer Singh in a negative role of Delhi Sultanate ruler Allaudin Khilji. It was supposed to hit the screens on December 1 this year but has been postponed by the makers.

