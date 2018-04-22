Milind Soman ties the knot with Ankita Konwar, see photos

Milind Soman tied the knot with Ankita Konwar. Milind Soman tied the knot with Ankita Konwar.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar truly personify the phrase ‘Age does not matter when you are in love.’ The model-turned-actor, 52, has married his girlfriend Konwar in an intimate ceremony. The couple, who have been in a relationship for a while now, has never shied away from expressing their love and now, the two have started off a new journey together. Milind and Ankita tied the knot in Alibaug, Mumbai, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

In the recent pictures shared by a close friend of the actor and his wife, we see Milind and Ankita decked up in an off-white dhoti kurta and saree, respectively. They have garlands around their necks and by the looks of it, the two had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding.

While they chose to stay aloof from the hustle-bustle of the city, their wedding didn’t fail to create waves on the internet.

Check out the wedding pictures and videos:

Recently, Facebook page of Pinkathon India, with whom Milind Soman has been associated with for a long time, also shared a sweet post congratulating the couple. The post read, “Heartiest congratulations Milind Soman!! May your life together be filled with unforgettable moments of happiness and strong companionship!! Best wishes and lots of love from all the #Pinksisters and each and every one of us you have inspired and continue to inspire!”

Milind was previously married to French actress Mylène Jampanoï in 2006.

