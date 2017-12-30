Milind Soman doing push-ups with girlfriend Ankita Konwar will give you major fitness goals; watch video

Milind Soman recently posted a video of himself with girlfriend Ankita Konwar on Instagram. Milind Soman recently posted a video of himself with girlfriend Ankita Konwar on Instagram.

Milind Soman, popularly addressed as ‘Ironman’ has been a fitness enthusiast and has inspired many to remain fir, no matter what age they are. Joining him in his fitness streak is his ladylove Ankita Konwar. Recently, Milind shared a video of himself doing push-ups with Ankita sitting on his back. The caption of the video reads, “Pushups with @earthy_5 :) could do only 4! #goal20 one day to #LastLongRun #Una2Dharamsala.”

For the past several days, the actor-model has been under the scanner by people over the internet for being involved with someone so young. Of course, Milind being Milind barely paid any attention to all the internet frenzy and carried on with his life as before. And now, the heartthrob has gone ahead and posted yet another video with his girlfriend.

Milind had earlier said that he doesn’t care about the negativity surrounding his romantic relationship.

“I don’t really bother about it all. The people who talk about it don’t really know us, so it’s actually amusing,” Milind had told Indianexpress.com in an earlier interview.

On the work front, after judging India’s Next Top Model, Milind is currently seen hosting another reality show called I Can, You Can.

The popular video-on-demand platform Viu launched the aforementioned adventure-based series. Through the said series, the makers aim to spread awareness about the negative effects of smoking.

“Milind, who was quite an active smoker, took more than three years to quit it, so that he could focus more on his health and running stints. And the results are clear for the audience to see. He seemed the apt choice to host this show as during the course, his experiences and advice helped the contestants overcome their habit,” a source from the industry had told indianexpress.com.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd