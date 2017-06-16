Milind Soman finds love again in a girl half his age, see photos

Milind Soman has shared several pictures of her lady love on his Instagram account. Milind Soman has shared several pictures of her lady love on his Instagram account.

Love is one emotion that is always in abundance in the Indian film industry, which gets reciprocated on the silver screen and reaches us through the movies we watch. These days, the cupid has struck the tinsel town as after 44-year-old Anurag Kashyap, it is 51-year-old actor-model, Milind Soman who has found love in a girl much younger to him. Though not much is known about Milind’s lady love, the only thing we know is her name. She is Ankita Konwar and is half the age of Bajirao Mastani actor.

And just like filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, it is Milind’s social media accounts that have become a testimony of new love flourishing in his life. The Instagram profile of India’s ‘Iron Man’ has many lovey-dovey pictures of him with the beautiful girl and he also has captioned his love story for us. One of the pictures in which Milind is looking straight into the eyes of the girl, he writes, “Forever :)” In the other one, there is him and the girl holding hands with the caption, “Love this person :)”

Milind, who finds the film sets disorienting, once said about marriage that since his life does not have a pattern, it makes him a great boyfriend and it is exciting too but he may not make a great husband. In July 2006, Soman married Mylene Jampanoi, his French co-star in the film, Valley of Flowers and got divorced in 2009. Later, he also dated actor Shahana Goswami with whom he had the age gap of 21 years. But as they say, age is just a number, it never stopped the couple from loving each other. But this relationship of Soman too ended after four years of dating.

But now it seems Milind is in a happy space with the new girl in his life and we await his comments on this new development in his life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd