Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar thank wedding guests in a special way

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married on Sunday. Like any other couple, the newlyweds have been sharing the best clicks from the wedding on their social media accounts. After showering love on each other, the couple decided to thank the wedding guests for making their D-Day a memorable one. While Milind revealed about the unique return gift he has planned for the guests of his wedding, Ankita took to her Instagram and thanked her family and friends for changing her belief about elaborate wedding festivities.

Sharing a photo with wife Ankita, Miling wrote on Instagram, “Nurture the gifts you have received 😊 planting a tree with @earthy_5 for every guest, 11 done!” In the photo which has been shared with several hashtags including ‘#celebratenewbeginings #everyday #BetterHabits4BetterLife’, we see the couple planting trees. Ankita’s latest Instagram post has some of her best pictures from the wedding. Along with the photos, the young athlete has written, “Growing up, I personally never liked weddings 🙈 felt like a lot of effort for no good reason 😆 Attended no one’s wedding but my only sister’s! But that one wedding changed me. The energy, the support from the family and friends is exactly what a couple needs when they start a new life together. We did have a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing.”

Adding further, she wrote, “Thank you all for your lovely wishes! You all make this world beautiful 😘😘 loads of love ❤️.” Also, Ankita expressed her heartfelt feelings for husband Milind as she posted a photo with him. Quoting Pablo Neruda, she wrote, “Then love knew it was called love. And when I lifted my eyes to your name, suddenly your heart showed me my way – #pabloneruda #myman❤️ #foreveryouandi #love.”

Ankita and Milind’s wedding came as a surprise for fans of the model turned actor. During their courtship, the couple faced criticism as Ankita is much younger to Milind. But all the backlash didn’t affect the actor who has always been quite vocal about his love life.

