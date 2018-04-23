Milind Soman speaks of new beginnings and his undying love for Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman took to his Instagram page to share a loving post about wife Ankita Konwar Milind Soman took to his Instagram page to share a loving post about wife Ankita Konwar

After tying the knot with Ankita Konwar on April 22 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, actor-model Milind Soman recently shared a picture from the ceremony. Milind took to his Instagram page to share the post. The caption of the post read, “To love forever and a new beginning every day. I love you.”

The pretty picture shows the just-married couple smiling happily for the camera. Ankita Konwar shared a photograph from the wedding as well with a caption that read, “Love always finds it’s way. #foreveryouandi.” These pictures are the first ones shared by the couple after becoming man and wife. Other pictures from the wedding have been doing the rounds of the internet for a while now.

Before making things official, Milind Soman had received quite the internet backlash for being in a relationship with the much-younger Ankita Konwar. However, the actor has never been bothered about the trolls.

In an earlier interview with Indianexpress.com, Milind had shared that he had never been the one to worry about haters. “I don’t really bother about it all. The people who talk about it don’t really know us, so it’s actually amusing,” Soman had said.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding and they were joined by Indian supermodel Dipannita Sharma, the couple’s close friends and family members in the celebrations. The pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations were made viral by the fans of the actor. In the photographs, both Milind and Ankita were seen posing for the camera, taking selfies with friends and family and indulging in all the merriment.

In the past as well, Milind had shared pictures of himself with Ankita, without the fear of social media hate.

Here are the pictures:

Milind Soman was previously married to French actor Mylene Jampanoi for a brief period of two years.

