Milind Soman and girlfriend Ankita Konwar to get married

Milind Soman and girlfriend Ankita Konwar are all set to tie the knot today in Alibaug Milind Soman and girlfriend Ankita Konwar are all set to tie the knot today in Alibaug

Everyone’s favourite model of the 90s, Milind Soman, is tying the knot today with his partner Ankita Konwar. The model-actor’s friend shared a couple of images of the would-be groom with his perfect bride, looking as happy as can be.

While one picture shows Milind with Ankita covering a section of his face with his henna-covered hand, another shows the model posing with his friends for a selfie. The previous picture’s caption read, “#Milindrunning #milindwedding Countdown begins #milindsoman #wedding #mehendi #celebration #alibagh.”

The pre-wedding ceremonies are currently being held in Alibagh, according to the shared pictures. The Facebook page of Pinkathon India, with whom Soman has been associated with for a long time, also shared a sweet post congratulating the couple. The said post read, “Heartiest congratulations Milind Soman!! May your life together be filled with unforgettable moments of happiness and strong companionship!! Best wishes and lots of love from all the #Pinksisters and each and every one of us you have inspired and continue to inspire!”

Here are the pictures:

Despite receiving some internet backlash for dating a much younger woman, Soman has never been bothered about the trolls. In fact, he has frequently shared pictures of himself with Konwar. In an earlier interview with Indianexpress.com, Soman had shared that he had never been the one to worry about the haters. “I don’t really bother about it all. The people who talk about it don’t really know us, so it’s actually amusing,” Soman had said.

And now months later, the actor is all set to marry the love of his life in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. Not too long ago, Konwar had shared a picture of a woman holding hands with a man. The woman in the picture was sporting a ring, and the internet had quickly jumped on the ‘Is-that-the-engagement-ring-Milind-Soman-gifted-her?’ train. Konwar had captioned the picture as, “I don’t want to know what it’s like to live without you, Don’t want to know the other side of a world without you – #ruelle #forever #youandi #mylove.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd