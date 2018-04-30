Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s underwater photo will wash away your Monday blues

Milind Soman poses underwater with wife Ankita Konwar. Milind Soman poses underwater with wife Ankita Konwar.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are setting all sorts of goals for couples. The newlyweds are once again taking the internet by storm with their pictures. The latest underwater photo of the much-in-love couple will certainly wash away all your Monday blues.

Milind Soman took to his Instagram account to share his first underwater photo with wife Ankita Konwar. The model-turned-actor captioned the photo, “First time underwater with @earthy_5 😊😊 #Fitterin2018 #Fitwomen4fitfamilies”. Ankita too shared a similar photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Where shadows learn to love the light ❤️ With #thehusband #underwater #waterlovers💙”.

Milind, a fitness freak, has found a perfect match in his life partner Ankita who too is on the same page as far as fitness is concerned. Milind has been sharing several lovey-dovey pictures with his wife since last week. From planting trees together to a 10k run, the duo are redefining couple and fitness goals.

Check out the photos shared by Milind Sonam with his wife Ankita Konwar here.

Milind and Ankita’s wedding came as a surprise for all his fans. Milind, who is 26 years older than his wife Ankita, faced criticism due to the age gap between them. The couple, however, did not pay any heed to the haters and finally tied the knot on April 22.

