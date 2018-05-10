Mika Singh on Sonam Kapoor’s reception: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan took the whole atmosphere to another level

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan danced their hearts out at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan danced their hearts out at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception.

Videos from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding receptions have been going viral, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s energetic performance on the stage with Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and others. Singer Mika Singh shared his experience of performing at the latest Bollywood wedding reception that took place on Tuesday.

Mika said: “I will never forget this party in my entire life because it was one of the biggest days of my life.” He said it is very difficult to make two superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan dance together on the stage.

He added when he was performing, Shah Rukh and Salman came on stage and “took the whole atmosphere to another level”. “It is very difficult to make the two superstars dance together on the stage… Both of them were dancing on stage for almost an hour… Then Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor did lot of fun on stage,” Mika said.

Had a wonderful time with @AnilKapoor bhaaji.. A great actor, husband ,brother and father.. Love you bhaaji you are evergreen. Dearest @sonamakapoor and #Anand, I wish you both a very happy married life. pic.twitter.com/mSn1eEyf6F — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) May 9, 2018

When asked whether Salman should also marry now, Mika said: “I think Salman is an ultimate human being. He is really handsome and down to earth individual and when he sings, he looks really cute… I think he is the real King. Earlier, Kings used to have so many girlfriends… I don’t think he needs anyone.”

Talking about the challenges he faced while producing Sama – The Summer Love, Mika said: “Today’s generation like to listen new sound, music and voice. It’s already a hit and popular song. We had a meeting with Sa Re Ga Ma when we decided to recreate this song because original rights of the songs are with Sa Re Ga Ma.”

Sama- The Summer Love is produced by Mika Singh’s Music and Sound and sung by US-based model and singer Madhu Valli. Sumit Bharadwaj has directed the music video. Madhu Valli, Aarti Khetarpal and Raika Khan has featured in the song along with Mika Singh.

