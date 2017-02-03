Might make thriller, horror film next: Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari

Director Nitesh Tiwari also says there was no scope to make Dangal better than it was made. Director Nitesh Tiwari also says there was no scope to make Dangal better than it was made.

After super success with Dangal, director Nitesh Tiwari says he would love to explore other genres, especially thriller and horror.

“I am open to making any kind of movie and I don’t like to restrict myself. However, it ultimately depends on… at what point of time which story interests me. I might make a thriller or horror film,” Tiwari said here.

“I strongly believe that I don’t write a script for myself. I make a film for a certain mass audience for whom I have a responsibility. I don’t make films to prove a point. If my films can deliver a message through an entertaining way, then it is an icing on the cake,” he added.

Tiwari’s Dangal is a biopic on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters to become wrestling champions. The movie has become the highest grossing Hindi film ever. Tiwari says there was no scope to make Dangal better than it was made.

“Dangal is one project that is made with full satisfaction. I never felt that there was a scope to make the film better or some parts of the script could have written better. Dangal is perfect in every area. It was made the way we wanted,” he said.

About the huge appreciation for the Aamir Khan starrer biopic, Tiwari said: “It is a reassurance for us that a large number of the audience loved and recommended the film. This is a big happiness for me and my team.”