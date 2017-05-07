Met Gala is meant to make a statement and Priyanka Chopra did that brilliantly: Sister Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra stands by sister Priyanka Chopra’s choice for Met Gala. Parineeti Chopra stands by sister Priyanka Chopra’s choice for Met Gala.

Priyanka Chopra’s daring and dramatic look at the Met Gala 2017, expectedly got polarised reactions. While some went gaga over her efforts to experiment with a trench coat-gown, others had a laugh at the never-ending train of her dress. Amid the praise and the trolls, actor Parineeti Chopra shared what she felt about her elder sister’s Met Gala debut.

“I think she was brilliant. I love sporty looks on red carpet. So, that trench coat gown… Met Gala is meant for drama, it is meant to make a statement and she did it brilliantly,” Parineeti said beaming with pride.

In the same interview, the actor spoke about being the cousin of such a successful Bollywood star, who is now also a recognised name on the world map.

Parineeti, who made her Bollywood debut eight ago after Priyanka entered the industry, said that it was only till her second film that she was addressed as ‘Priyanka Chopra’s cousin’ but she soon made her mark in the industry, and hence didn’t face much comparison with her.

“Until Ishaqzaade, I was Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, people had to explain who I was but the plan was to hold my own and that happened from my second film onwards​. If anything, she is only an inspiration for me and today she is an inspiration to every girl in the world. I look at it only as a bonus in my life that she is an amazing actress apart from being an amazing sister. She is way ahead of me. There can’t be any compari

son,” Parineeti said.

The actor is awaiting the release of her next, Meri Pyaari Bindu, which arrives in theatres on May 12. The film, directed by debutant Akshay Roy, also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is produced by Maneesh Sharma under YRF banner.

