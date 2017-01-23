On the Loose: The Age of Rage … is countered by sounds of silence

Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, US, January 8, 2017. (Source: Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS) Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, US, January 8, 2017. (Source: Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS)

It was impossible not to be moved by Meryl Streep’s stirring speech at the Golden Globes, memorable, especially, for one glorious line attributed to Carrie Fisher: “Take your broken heart and make it into art.”

Streep’s veiled call to stand up to discriminatory politics was applauded by Hollywood and cheered by Indians who rued that our superstars never speak out on injustice and meekly succumb to ideological bullying for their selfish interests. Hansal Mehta on Twitter said, “We try to be apolitical and sychophantic. We’re afraid to take a stand. We’re fearful of power. It shows in most of our films.”

Opinions, opinions. Everyone must have them in the age of “update now” — on absolutely everything. Particularly, those who’ve reached the top should have no problems lighting themselves on fire to express solidarity with their countrymen.

However, quoting Streep as a role model for India’s mute film industry is glossing over what exactly happens when Indians of stature engage in political discourse. In 2005, when actor Khushboo said that a modern man should not expect his bride to be a virgin, she was viciously trolled, threatened and eventually served with a gag order by the Tamil Nadu High Court to prevent impending violence.

When Aamir Khan voiced concern that the atmosphere of intolerance in India was stifling, it prompted a torrent of accusations calling him anti-national. The examples are endless. When film stars take a position their families get hounded and their films become targets. A derailment at the last minute could easily cost a producer hundreds of crores in losses.

That’s why Karan Johar recently made a solemn promise to never work with Pakistani actors, when agitators threatened to stall Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. For the financial health of the film industry, actors are better off keeping quiet. If not already, it’s a matter of time before a clause prohibiting them from speaking on political issues finds its way into their legal contracts.

Streep didn’t have a dangerous backlash to worry about when she spoke at the Golden Globes. When asked why he never speaks on any “real issues”, Shah Rukh Khan told a journalist he’s an actor, not an elected leader. Not everybody wants to fire up Google Trends and court a few thousand followers online.

Mostly, when the famous comment on controversial topics, it’s really a wily way to stay in the limelight. The randomest people on the fringes of Bollywood get retweeted thousands of times if the topic is newsworthy and for a few delicious moments, get to relive the stardom they so desperately crave. That one dreamily poetic line of Streep so elegantly summed up how there are ways to get your point across — not through sound bytes or status updates or tweets. A really tragic situation is sometimes best expressed through a song, a painting, a story, or photograph. The way forward for artistes of any kind is not always a provocative rant but by creating something that raises crucial questions of what should be cherished in this world, even more importantly, what’s true.

