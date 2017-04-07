Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer chapter 5: Will Parineeti Chopra die in the film? Watch video

Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer chapter five: The trailer gives a sneak peek into the real essence of the Parineeti Chopra-Ayushmann Khurrana film. Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer chapter five: The trailer gives a sneak peek into the real essence of the Parineeti Chopra-Ayushmann Khurrana film.

Unlike its other four chapters, the fifth chapter of Parineeti Chopra-Ayushmann Khurrana film Meri Pyaari Bindu will not bring a smile on your face. Instead, you might end up watching it teary-eyed. Reason? Ayushmann Khurrana’s narration which hints towards the death of his beloved Bindu aka Parineeti Chopra in the film.

In its fifth chapter titled Mix Tape, Abhi aka Ayushmann and Bindu aka Parineeti decides to make a tape of the most cherishable moments of their life and pad them up with Bollywood retro hits by RD Burman, Mohd. Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Bappi Lahiri, Kishore Kumar and Bindu (Parineeti). Parineeti Chopra is debuting as a singer with the film. In the mixed tape, the duo captures Bindu’s first performance, their bike ride, their Goa trip, their jugalbandi and all their dirty secrets. Abhi also teases Bindu as he asks her to film their make-out sessions too.

But as soon as Asha Bhosle’s ‘Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar’ plays in the background, the true essence of the film unveils. Abhi says he was too much into Bindu that he could not understand God’s hint about the future. And the chapter ends with Ayushmann Khurrana lamenting the fact that many teach you how to love but no one teaches how to forget that love. Maybe this is where Ayushmann dropped a hint about losing Parineeti in the film.

Sharing the last chapter in the series on her social media account, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Saved the best for last!!! OUR FINAL CHAPTER – the essence of our film!! MIX TAPE. Thankyouuuu for the love guyss. See you in theatres soon!! ❤”

After going through all the five chapters of Meri Pyaari Bindu, we definitely want to know what the destiny holds for overtly sweet and romantic Abhi and Bindu. The final chapter of Meri Pyaari Bindu directed by Akshay Roy will unfold in the theatres on May 12.

