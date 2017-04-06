Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer Chapter 4: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana are best friends. His mother hates her, watch video

Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra is bent on scandalising Ayushmann Khurrana’s mother. Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra is bent on scandalising Ayushmann Khurrana’s mother.

While going through the three chapters of the film Meri Pyaari Bindu, we saw how Bindu (Parineeti Chopra) spoiled the very sweet and innocent Abhi (Ayushmann Khurrana). But there is someone in the film who objects Bindu-Abhi friendship. In its fourth chapter, we meet Abhimanyu Bubla Roy’s (yes, that is Ayushmann’s name in the film) mother, played by Aparjita Auddy, who hates Bindu Shankar Narayan from the core of her heart and Bindu even tops her hit list.

As the title of the fourth chapter, ‘Bindu v/s Maa’ only gives a hint of what the video holds for us, Ayushmann Khurrana narrates how much his mother wants him to maintain distance from his “do ring wali” neighbour, Bindu. But Bindu aka Parineeti Chopra, instead of acting good in front of Abhi aka Ayushmann’s mother, is bent on scandalising her.

Watch Meri Pyaari Bindu’s chapter four starring Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana

Like the previous chapters, the iconic song which is adding masala to the funny girlfriend-mother encounters is Bappi Lahri’s ‘Koi yahan aha nache nache’. As the video plays, we see Abhi’s mother asking Bindu about her profession. In reply to it, a carefree Bindu says that she is a Tamil dubbing artist in Tamil films and ads. And when the Bengali mother asks her where did she meet her son, Parineeti says they met at a dance bar and everyone loved Abhi there. This worried mother wants her son to stop wasting his life with this girl.

Parinneti is quite excited about this unique way of releasing the trailer of her film and give audience reasons to be excited about it. “Watching these chapters makes me emotional. Thanks, Maneesh Sharma, Akshay Roy and Yash Raj Films for making this happen! ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’,” Parineeti wrote on her Twitter handle.

Directed by Akshay Roy, Meri Pyaari Bindu will hit the theatres on May 12. But before you witness the sizzling chemistry between Ayushmann and Parineeti on big screens, stay tuned to this space for the fifth chapter of the trailer series.

