Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer Chapter 3: Parineeti Chopra wants to be Kalkatte ki Madonna, watch video

Meri Pyaari Bindu Chapter 3: Ayushmann Khurrana has a small role in this clip but Parineeti Chopra doesn’t fail to amaze us. Meri Pyaari Bindu Chapter 3: Ayushmann Khurrana has a small role in this clip but Parineeti Chopra doesn’t fail to amaze us.

‘How would I be a singer with a name like Bindu Shankar Narayan,’ Bindu aks Abhi. But his woes are more heart-rending for his name is Abhimanyu Bubla Roy. Confused about what we are talking about here? Well, it is the innocent romance of Bindu (Parineeti Chopra) and Abhi (Ayushmann Khurrana) and we have just reached chapter 3 of Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Parineeti Chopra is debuting as a singer with Meri Pyaari Bindu. Her character Bindu is a budding vocalist who wants to be ‘Kalkatte Ki Madonna’ but takes her inspiration from Lata Mangeshkar. She claims that she would have millions of fans one day, but to practice, Bindu relies on her best buddy Abhimanyu, who is a bad singer. Interestingly, in reality, Ayushmann is an amazing singer with a list of hit numbers to his credit.

Maybe this is what he meant when he mentioned how hard it was for him to unlearn singing. The actor said, “I had to unlearn singing to play the character in the film. Since I am playing a writer who does not know how to sing, I actually had to act that up!” However, dear Ayushmann, you just cannot go wrong with those musical notes even though you tried pretty hard.

Check out Meri Pyaari Bindu Chapter 3:

This video takes you on a ride through iconic musical eras of Bollywood. While it begins with Disco 82, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri, at the end it makes us nostalgic with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Lun Mein’. But yeah, the answer of Ayushmann is different. While Shah Rukh Khan says ‘no’, Ayushmann says ‘please do.’

Also read | Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer chapter 2: Have a look at Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘jawaani ka josh’

The sweet innocent romance between the couple is just too cute and we definitely want to know more about Abhi and Bindu. So, what’s the book Abhi is writing? Meri Pyaari Bindu, of course. There is more to come, hang in there for Chapter 4.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd