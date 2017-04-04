Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer chapter 2: Parineeti Chopra interrupts Ayushmann Khurrana in the middle of sex, watch video

Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana are the new best friends in the town. Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana are the new best friends in the town.

Gabbar-Samba, Jay-Veeru, Munna Bhai-Circuit and every other classic pair in Bollywood, they just got another addition to their ranks and they are none other than Abhi- Bindu, who are played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra respectively in Meri Pyaari Bindu. The second chapter of Meri Pyaari Bindu is out and introduces us to the stud that Parineeti is. While the first chapter was about how Abhi as a kid was head-over-heels in love with a pint-sized Bindu, who had just come to live in his neighbourhood, the second chapter explores their ‘jawaani ka josh’. Enter Parineeti and Ayushmann.

Pari is a total stud who cheats in exams at the cost of Ayushmann, a studious and intelligent baccha, just like those toppers in your class. By the way, she helps others cheat too but her classmates have to pay for the privilege.

She also rides Enfield motorcycle and lives life to the fullest, and Ayushmann does all that she makes him do. The funniest scene of the trailer is where Ayushmann’s character is having sex in the backseat of his car and Bindu aka Pari makes her way there too. How? Watch the video.

Check out Meri Pyaari Bindu’s chapter two starring Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana:

Just like the earlier chapter, this one too has an iconic song. This time it is RD Burman’s number ‘Duniya Mein Logo Ko’, which makes you sing along. There are some dance sequences too, which give the trailer a retro feel. While Ayushmann is good to look at, we are awestruck by Parineeti who looks lovely in every scene. Her character’s bindaas quality would be relatable for every girl in her twenties. She is free, confident and out there. On the other hand, Ayushmann plays that one friend in everyone’s life who is forever.

The chemistry of the actors is superb, which makes the film work. Meri Pyaari Bindu will release on May 12.

