Meri Pyaari Bindu teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra romance to Abhi Na Jao Chhod ke. Watch video

Meri Pyaari Bindu teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Abhi and Parineeti Chopra’s Bindu meet, fall in love and then, vaat. Meri Pyaari Bindu teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Abhi and Parineeti Chopra’s Bindu meet, fall in love and then, vaat.

It is easy to fall in love. It is easy to enjoy those heady days when love is all you can see. But falling out of love, well, that can be a b****. What happens to your life when you are trying to forget that crazy, beautiful individual who reminded you of violins and roses? Life to vaat lag gayi. Meri Pyaari Bindu is that kind of love story. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Abhi and Parineeti Chopra’s Bindu meet, fall in love and then, vaat. And all that happens as Abhi Na Jao Chhod ke plays in the background.

Ayushmann plays an author in the film while Parineeti is a budding singer. She is the free spirit to Ayushmann’s nerd. She will also be her downfall and, probably, saviour. But it is the music analogy that catches you in the teaser.

If Meri Pyaari Bindu in itself reminds you of Mehmood, Kishore Kumar and the memorable music of that goofball comedy called Padosan, Abhi Na Jao Chood ke is a good choice too. And then Ayushmann speaks about how some music stays with you and becomes a part of your life.

Also read | Meri Pyaari Bindu poster: Ayushmann Khurrana is the author of ‘Chudail Ki Choli’? This film is getting interesting

Watch Meri Pyaari Bindu teaser here:

We also heard the first song of Parineeti as a singer earlier this week, Maana Ke Ham Yaar Nahi. Deep and soulful, the song got accolades from her colleagues in the industry and also established that both the leads of the film are accomplished singers.

We want to see more of the film and find out how Abhi and Bindu’s romance pans out. And then, there is the music.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd