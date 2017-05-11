Meri Pyaari Bindu stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Mohd Rafi and Kishore Kumar. The stars open up

Meri Pyaari Bindu: Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s film is a trip down the memory with along with star casts like Mohd Rafi and Kishore Kumar Meri Pyaari Bindu: Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s film is a trip down the memory with along with star casts like Mohd Rafi and Kishore Kumar

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in Meri Pyaari Bindu. Both actors were in the capital to promote their film. Ayushmann is playing Abhimanyu Roy who is a Hindi novel writer, while Pari plays Bindu, an ambitious singer. Both actors informed that songs are going to be a huge part of the film with five original tracks and eight old songs getting featured in the film. The duo talked about their characters, their love for retro music and what bonded them during the making of Meri Pyaari Bindu.

When asked if Parineeti friend zones Ayushmann’s character in the film, Aysushmann said, “There was a dialogue in Salman Khan’s film Maine Pyaar Kiya: A man and a woman can’t be friends. That’s true to some extent even today. One has to be in love with another person so that friendship continues. My character Abhimanyu is selfless in love whereas Bindu is ambitious. It’s life story of two different people. It’s not a love story.”

Director Akshay Roy said in an interview that he has been influenced by Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films. When asked if Meri Pyaari Bindu will remind people of Hrishikesh’s films, Ayushmann says, “We miss those kinds of films. Meri Pyaari Bindu is loaded with nostalgia which reminds you of beautiful things. As Indians, we love living in past. I also believe that it’s not just me and Pari in this film. Kishore ji, Rafi saab are also part of the star cast because we are using those songs so extensively in the film. The simplicity of these songs provides a character to the film. And of course, that genre of simplicity in films was started by Hrishikesh da and Akshay Roy has taken it forward for sure.”

Parineeti also said that film’s content will decide its fate at the box office and whether or not Baahubali 2’s strong show will affect film’s first-day collection. “Baahubali 2 is the biggest Indian movie of all time and is still running successfully. And I think it will continue to run successfully. But, I think if Meri Pyaari Bindu is a good film, all those who have seen Baahubali 2 will come to see our film. And if it’s a good film, it will obviously work.”

Both Pari and Auyshmann connected over their love for retro songs during the making of Meri Pyaari Bindu. Ayushmann said, “We are both from Punjabi families and our influences in music have been quite similar. We love singing retro songs. This was the first time that I met an actor who could sing those songs of yore. We used to talk about RD Burman, SD Burman, Naushad, Khayyam — the names which are unknown to this generation. It was heartening to meet someone (a co-actor basically) who could sing and relate to those songs”.

The trailer has a lot of scenes on a terrace where actors’ characters meet and talk. When asked if Ayushmann has ever done chajje chajje ka pyaar (love through terrace meetings) actor said, “Wo jo chat ka pyaar hota hai wo kamaal ka hota hai (the love that starts from terrace is wonderful). I haven’t done ‘chat wala pyaar’. I haven’t fallen in love with a ‘padosan’ (neighbour).” Whereas Pari says, “I also haven’t done ‘chat wala pyaar’. I used to go to terrace to light up Diwali candles or to study.”

Pari’s song in the film “Maana Ki Hum Yar Nahin” is getting a lot of accolades from the listeners. When asked is she related to the song on a personal level, Pari said, “Yes, very much. The song talks about a journey in life and I relate to it very much. Everybody’s life goes through ups and downs. So has mine and which is why I could have put so much feeling and soul into this song.”

When asked if the song reminded her of somebody, Parineeti deflected the question saying, “No, no. All these things happen only in movies.” When Auyshmann interrupts and says, “It happens in real life also but…” To which Pari quips, “It happens in real life. But I don’t want to tell you guys about it. But jokes apart, I related to the song. It was my first song and whoever is connecting to the song must have gone through those circumstances. But I am very glad that people have liked the song.”

Parineeti also said that she would like to see a change in pay disparity between male and female actors in the film industry. However, when asked about Aamir Khan’s statement that female actors don’t bring in the same amount of business as male stars, Pari said, “I agree with Aamir Khan. It’s true when two actors (male and female) share the screen. But when a female is the solo protagonist of a film, she also brings a certain amount of business. And I think, in that case, female actors’ pay is not proportionate to the amount of business they bring.”

