Meri Pyaari Bindu song Ye Jawaani Teri: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra give us a throwback to our college days, watch video

Bindu aka Parineeti Chopra and Abhi aka Ayushamann Khurrana have already made us curious about their oh-so-exciting love story with the five-chapter trailer of their film, Meri Pyaari Bindu. Adding to it are the two songs of the film — Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi crooned by Parineeti and Haareya in the voice of Arijit Singh. Now, to spice it up a little more, here is another song from the film which the makers describe as ‘Abhi & Bindu’s best throwback to their college days!’

The song which has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Jonita Gandhi witnesses Ayushmann Khurrana putting on his dancing shoes and grooving like never before. Though Ayushmann has earlier proved his dancing prowess in Dum Laga Ke Haisha song Dard Karaara but we never knew that the singer-actor-anchor had so much dancing in him. Not only Ayushmann, Parineeti too looks dreamy in the power-packed rendition.

Watch Meri Pyaari Bindu song Ye Jawaani Teri here

Also, after a long time, Bollywood has given us a hook step that we would surely like to try on the dance floor. And just like its five chapter long trailer, this song will also remind you of some retro hits from Bollywood classics.

Meri Pyaari Bindu, produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Akshay Roy, sees Ayushmann playing an author while Parineeti is a budding singer. She is a free spirit, a bubbly girl full of life and Ayushmann is a nerd but is also madly in love with Parineeti. The film is slated to release on May 12.

