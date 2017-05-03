Meri Pyaari Bindu song Khol De Baahein: Parineeti Chopra finds ideal boyfriend in Ayushmann Khurrana. Watch video

Meri Pyaari Bindu song Khol De Baahein: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s dreamy romance. Meri Pyaari Bindu song Khol De Baahein: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s dreamy romance.

Do you have a wish list about the kind of boyfriend you would want to have? Well, it seems director Akshay Roy has heard all your bulletin points and has incorporated the common ones in Abhimanyu Roy from Meri Pyaari Bindu. The makers of the song have released another romantic sweet song called Khol De Baahein, which is soothing to ears, almost like a lullaby but this won’t send you to sleep for sure.

It seems that the USP of the film is the compatibility of Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra, who play Abhimanyu and Bindu respectively. They are inseparable, best buddies and the kind of people who audiences would associate with quite easily. However, as the video of the song ends, we see Parineeti on the verge of crying. But why? The answer would be revealed soon. But going by the glimpses we have had of the film so far, there is a mystery revolving Parineeti’s character that Ayushmann is trying hard to unravel.

Watch | Meri Pyaari Bindu song Khol De Baahein

The actors have promised their fans that the film is going to keep them enticed and give them major nostalgia as the story progresses through yesteryear iconic songs. Directed by Abhimanyu Roy, the film marks beginning of Parineeti Chopra’s new journey post her eye-popping transformation. Meanwhile, Parineeti encouraged her Golmaal Again team to promote Meri Pyaari Bindu, who thought of an out of the box idea. Ajay Devgn and other members of Golmaal Again gang posed with a cut-out of actor Bindu.

Parineeti and Ayushmann are at present busy promoting their film, which will release on May 12.

