Meri Pyaari Bindu song Haareya: Arijit Singh weaves magic as Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra love story unfolds, watch video

While we were not yet done humming Parineeti Chopra’s debut single ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin’ from Yash Raj Films’ upcoming release Meri Pyaari Bindu, here is another song, Haareya, in the voice of singer Arijit Singh to make you fall in love with the story of Abhimanyu Roy aka Ayushmann Khurrana and Bindu aka Parineeti Chopra.

Just like Abhi’s obsession with Bindu was very much evident in trailers which were divided in five chapters, this song too is a testimony to his love for his neighbour, his best friend, and the love of his life — Bindu. Composed by music composers Sachin-Jigar, the song has been filmed on Ayushmann Khurrana who essays the role of a fiction writer in the film. And it is his profession that gives the song its ambiance as we see him surrounded by a lot of novels, pictures of Parineeti Chopra who is the inspiration behind his every piece of work and the quintessential typewriter.

Watch | Haareya Song | Meri Pyaari Bindu |

However, the three-minute long video that has been released is not a part of the movie and is only shot for promotional purpose. Originally, the song will play in the background in the film. The video song ends with Ayushmann’s monologue in which he says, “Bindu is like that one tune which if you listen once, will stay with you forever.”

The makers of the Parineeti Chopra-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film has been doing everything to keep the interest of the movie goers intact in the film until May 12 when the film will hit the theaters. This is why we were introduced to the characters of the movie in its trailer which was released in a set of five chapters just like the movie buffs were introduced to Gauri Shinde directorial Dear Zindagi’s Kaira (Alia Bhatt) and Dr. Jehangir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan).

Meri Pyaari Bindu has been produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Akshay Roy.

