Meri Pyaari Bindu song Afeemi: Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana’s song is habit-inducing, watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu is a musical treat with songs for everyone. From dancing numbers to soothing voices, this album has everything for which we are thankful to music directors Sachin-Jigar. Now, the makers of the film have released yet another number, Afeemi, which Ayushmann and Parineeti say is their favorite track from the album.

The song is more of a visual treat where you see Bindu, the character played by Parineeti, and Abhi, the character played by Ayushmann, narrating their journey from being best friends to lovers. It also shows us glimpses of Bindu finally achieving her dream of being a singer as in one of the sequences, we see her auditioning at the recording studio and having her own album displayed at music stores. But what about Abhi? Does he too become a successful novelist? Well, that’s what the story is all about.

Listen to Afeemi here:

The song overall has a feel good factor to it but for us, the intro teaser by the actors was more enticing in which Ayushmann and Parineeti showcased their singing skills in different videos. The lyrics of the song have been written by Kausar Munir, Priya Saraiya and Vayu. The film is directed by Akshay Roy.

This is for the first time that Parineeti and Ayushmann are sharing the screen space and their on-screen presence is one of the reasons which might attract the audiences to the theatres on May 12.

Listen to the entire album of Meri Pyaari Bindu here:

Apart from this, the actors have their individual projects lined up. While Ayushmann has Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Parineeti is busy wrapping up the schedule of Golmaal Again.

