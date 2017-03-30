Meri Pyaari Bindu poster: Ayushmann Khurrana is the author of ‘Chudail Ki Choli’? This film is getting interesting

Ayushmann Khurrana has an interesting book in his hand. Ayushmann Khurrana has an interesting book in his hand.

After a soft number by Parineeti Chopra, the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu have released the first poster of the film. While the camaraderie of the on-screen couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti has already been in the news for quite some time, the thing that has caught our attention is the novel that Ayushmann is flaunting in this poster. The novel’s title reads, Chudail Ki Choli, which makes us wonder if the actor is an erotic thriller writer or horror thriller writer in the film. Parineeti is debuting as a singer in the film and even her character is a singer hence she holds a mike in her hand.

The film has been directed by Maneesh Sharma who has done incredible work in the past, including his recent release Fan. The poster has a very Band Baaja Baraat feel to it. Parineeti and Ayushmann are working together for the first time in Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s tweet:

The film will not only mark Parineeti’s comeback as an actor but will also begin her journey as a singer. Her song has been loved by her contemporaries, including her cousin Priyanka Chopra who lauded her efforts and said that her dad would be proud of Parineeti. Reportedly, Meri Pyaari Bindu would also have a revamped version of the iconic song with the same name, originally sung by Kishore Kumar. This version would be sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Parineeti Chopra, Monali Thakur, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kumar Sanu.

The soundtrack has been composed by Sachin-Jigar while the lyrics have been penned by Kausar Munir.

Meri Pyaari Bindu would release on May 12. Other than Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti is shooting for Golmaal Again and Ayushmann is prepping up for Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.

