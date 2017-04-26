Meri Pyaari Bindu: Parineeti Chopra reveals her voice wasn’t auto tuned in ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi’. Watch videos

Parineeti Chopra’s next film Meri Pyaari Bindu also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. Parineeti Chopra’s next film Meri Pyaari Bindu also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who has lent her voice for the song “Maana ke hum yaar nahin” in the forthcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, says the song has no auto tune.

Parineeti, who will be essaying the role of an aspiring singer in Meri Pyaari Bindu, shared a short video of herself on Twitter and captioned it: “And this is how it happened! Blessed. And – No auto tune ‘Maana ke hum yaar nahin’, ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’.”

The 28-year-old actor shared another video and captioned: “And another one! Behind the scenes…’Maana ke hum yaar nahin’ ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu,”she said.

Parineeti did her singing debut with the song that has received positive response from the audience. This comes amid the ongoing debate as to whether actors should venture out into singing. It began when singer Kailash Kher triggered the debate which was further supported by Armaan Malik, who slammed Sonakshi Sinha for sharing stage with Justin Bieber in his upcoming Mumbai concert. After some heated exchange of tweets and a public spat, Sonakshi finally confirmed that she wasn’t sharing stage with Bieber.

Parineeti Chopra’s Meri Pyaari Bindu has been directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. In the film, Ayushmann will be playing a novelist.

The film’s latest track “Afeemi” is a romantic track is more of a visual treat where we see Bindu, the character played by Parineeti, and Abhi, the character played by Ayushmann, narrating their journey from being best friends to lovers. The film releases on May 12.

Parineeti has also started shooting for Takadum with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

