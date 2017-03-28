Meri Pyaari Bindu song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi: Parineeti Chopra is a phenomenal singer, why didn’t she sing before? Watch video

Parineeti Chopra makes a soulful debut as a singer. Parineeti Chopra makes a soulful debut as a singer.

We all knew that Parineeti Chopra is trained in vocals but her destiny wanted her to be in the front of the camera. But when she announced that she is making singing debut with her upcoming Yash Raj Film, Meri Pyaari Bindu, we were all excited and nervous as her sister Priyanka Chopra has already conquered that space with her international singles. But to our surprise, Parineeti’s single makes us wonder and question why the actor did not choose to playback for her own films as she is too good in this new song, ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin’.

‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin’ is definitely the best debut for the actor as a singer. The song has been beautifully penned by Kausar Munir and the music has been given by the fantastic duo Sachin-Jigar. However, it belongs to Parineeti and Parineeto alone as she does justice to the song with her soulful voice, which has a classical ring to it. We wish that she takes up singing seriously. As soon as the song was launched, Alia Bhatt said that she is listening to the song on repeat. Yesterday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti’s co-star in the film, said Parineeti is his favorite singer from now on.

Meri Pyari Bindu is, for sure, a new beginning for Parineeti, not only as a singer but also as an actor as it’s for the first time Pari would appear on screen after undergoing body transformation from flab to fab. This film is also important for Parineeti as her last few films, Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dill, did not do as well as expected at the box office. The film is to release on May 11.

